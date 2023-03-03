Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.31. 222,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,834. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

