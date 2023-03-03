Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.05 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.05 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $188.86 or 0.00848160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423205 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.94 or 0.28605863 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 182.8953434 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,854,046.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

