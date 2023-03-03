Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

