Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Posts Earnings Results

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of EMO traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. 509,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. Emerita Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$196.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Insider Activity at Emerita Resources

In other Emerita Resources news, Director David Patrick Gower acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,643. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

