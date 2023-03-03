Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 585,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200,314 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

