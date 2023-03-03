Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.
Embraer Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
