Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 77,513 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DBRG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,628. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

