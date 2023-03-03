Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 420,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,449. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.