Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. 306,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,190. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.