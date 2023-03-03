Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,831,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,681. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

