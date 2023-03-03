Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

