Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

