Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 343,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Qualtrics International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 433,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualtrics International

In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.