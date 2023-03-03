Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. Tidewater accounts for about 3.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,823,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 451,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 102,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

