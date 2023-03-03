Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,943 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $8,589,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 337,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

