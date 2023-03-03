Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $63,588.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00012125 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,655,440 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

