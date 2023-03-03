Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,171. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.