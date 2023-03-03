EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,722,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director David H. Koppenhaver acquired 102,567 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $800,022.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of LNKB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

