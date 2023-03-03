EJF Capital LLC Sells 92,321 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,321 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.52% of OP Bancorp worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $50,603.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,778.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,603.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,778.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,740 shares of company stock valued at $465,259. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

