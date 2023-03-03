EJF Capital LLC Sells 62,686 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,686 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 294,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.21. 11,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,832. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.21. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.79 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

