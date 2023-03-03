EJF Capital LLC Sells 134,196 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,196 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares makes up about 1.9% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $663.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

