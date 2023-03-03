EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Popular accounts for about 1.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Popular worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,357. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.