EJF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 19,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.