EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toast by 842.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 2,745,261 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,142,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

