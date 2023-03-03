EJF Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 25,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,223. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

