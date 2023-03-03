EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Southern First Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Ray Lattimore purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,300.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.