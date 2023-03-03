EJF Capital LLC Cuts Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the period. QCR comprises about 1.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.15% of QCR worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in QCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 8.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 9,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

