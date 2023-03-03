EHP Funds Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 411,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

