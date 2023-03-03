EHP Funds Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 288,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

