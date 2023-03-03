EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.58. The company had a trading volume of 364,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,654. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.52. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $271.12 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

