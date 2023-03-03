EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.86% from the stock’s current price.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $450.31 million, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

