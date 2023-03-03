Edward M. Basile Sells 3,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director Edward M. Basile sold 3,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 385,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,266. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $81.98.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.