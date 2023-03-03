EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF opened at $20.96 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

