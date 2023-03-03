Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 127,914 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1,769.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,914 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 211,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,124. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

