Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 122,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,493. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

