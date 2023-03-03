Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.58 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 17.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,445,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 95.0% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 424,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 206,850 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,493,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $502,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

