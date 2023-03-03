Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,821 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 123,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,835,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,389. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.