Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 44,032 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. 361,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

