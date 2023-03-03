Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,745 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Southern makes up 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,321,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,861,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,664. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

