Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,605 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

WFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834,273. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

