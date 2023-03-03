Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $23.93 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 1.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 1,034,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.