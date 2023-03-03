EDBI Pte Ltd Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Lucid Group makes up approximately 0.9% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,792,996. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

