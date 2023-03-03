Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

