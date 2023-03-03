Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,593 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.6 %
Charter Communications stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.74. 133,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $583.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications
In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.