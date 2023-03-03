Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,593 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.74. 133,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $583.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.50.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

