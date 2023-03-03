Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,735 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after buying an additional 204,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.97. 116,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,379. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.