Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,351. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Featured Stories
