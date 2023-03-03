Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

FIVN traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 290,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,679. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

