Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 260,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

