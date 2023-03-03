Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.16. 27,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.