Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 72,365 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,365 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 143,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

