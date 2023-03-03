Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. The company had a trading volume of 497,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,046. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

